Selena Gomez has been through a lot of physical and mental health issues in her career that spans across decades with her being a child actor and teen sensation at the start.

From being in depression and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder to her kidney transplant and being diagnosed with lupus, she has been through a lot. But the media was not kind and set alcohol and drug narratives at the time she was struggling with her health and here’s what she said of it.

When Selena Gomez Called Out Alcohol & Drug Narratives During Lupus Diagnosis

During an August 2021 cover story with Elle, Selena opened up about struggling with the narratives being set against her and the utter lack of privacy she was facing at one point of time. She openly shared, “For a while, I felt like an object. It felt gross for a long time.” Later. her health started declining with her diagnosis and her mental and lupus treatments.

She went to rehab for substance abuse and that was spun into something entirely else by the media. “I don’t even know what they really believed I was doing: drugs, alcohol, running around, partying. The narrative was so nasty,” Selena expressed. At first, she ignored all the noise and chaos but later it became too much for her to tolerate the lies being peddled out.

Selena Gomez On Struggling With Turmoil & Insecurities Once Upon A Time

She took to her Instagram account to share the truth in an attempt to claim back her name. “Yes, I went away. Yes, I struggle with mental health. I’ve been depressed, and I’ve had anxiety,” she wrote. When the 32-year-old shared it with the world, she felt it helped that the truth was out in the open.

When she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder she “felt a huge weight lifted off” her, simply because she could take a deep breath and explain all of the turmoil and complex emotions she was undergoing. Before she found out, she was not clear about what was happening with her and was confused.

Knowing helped her come to terms with it and streamlined her healing path and journey forward. Selena told the magazine, “I’ve spent years of my life trying to look like other people.” She then explained how she used to see a photo and ask herself why she didn’t look like that. “None of that was good for me,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star expressed about the situation.

In 2025, Selena has been basking in the glory of being nominated by the Golden Globe awards for her work and is also engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. She also has a few upcoming things on her career front.

