Dwayne Johnson isn’t just a brilliant actor but also an amazing human being. He’s a father to two little daughters that she shares with Lauren Hashian and often shares cute videos with them on Instagram. Today, we bring you a throwback to a time when ‘The Rock’ appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and aced a performance on Taylor Swift’s song ‘Shake It off’ while showing a f*ck finger to the host and the video is too hilarious to miss out on. Scroll below to watch it.

It happened while Johnson appeared on Fallon’s show in 2015 and did a ‘Lip Sync’ segment on Taylor’s iconic song ‘Shake It Off’. Swifties went crazy after seeing The Rock grooving with so much finesse on the song and well, he actually gave a tough competition to the singer herself.

The Lip Sync segment had a face-off between Dwayne Johnson and Jimmy Fallon. The Rock chose Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ while Fallon performed Harry Belafonte’s song ‘Jump In The Line.’

Take a look at their performances here:

Okay, not kidding but Dwayne Johnson literally nailed this performance with expressions, gestures, and moves. Had Taylor Swift seen this performance, she would have given a straight 10/10 for this.

Also, did y’all notice the Rock showing f*ck finger to the host Jimmy Fallon? Haha. Well, the actor’s performance on Tay Tay’s song did win many hearts, we are sure of this.

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson lip-syncing to Tay’s Shake It Off on Jimmy Fallon’s show? Tell us in the comments below.

