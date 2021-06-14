Hollywood stars have time and again spoken about their fondness for India. Some of the most prominent names included Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth, who have revisited the country several times. But do you know Chris Evans, aka our very own Captain America, is also a fan of the country, and the reason is not Bollywood or landscape, but spiritual?

Yes, you read that right. Chris stopped by for an interview with an Indian portal; he did not talk about the staple dance and music but was surprisingly talking about the spiritual retreat that he went on when he came here. The star revealed details about his 2005-2006 trip to Rishikesh where he spent three weeks amid the mountains and had the most memorable time. Read on to know everything you should.

Chris Evans talking about the same in a 2012 interview said, “I spent three weeks in Rishikesh in 2005 or 2006 at a Buddhist retreat. I attend a Buddhism class here in LA and the woman who teaches had trained there. So we all went and stayed in this little village for about three weeks, hiked the Himalayas, camped on the banks of the Ganga… it was great,” Evans had said. However, he had been missing the annual trip due to his film commitments. “And that really sucks!” he added.

Chris Evans had even revealed that he started reading up philosophy and talking to people about it at the age of 16 or 17. He said, “There was a whole religion that felt the way I was feeling. That’s when I thought, ‘Wow, I think I’m a Buddhist’. But even in India, you realise that Buddhism, Daoism and Hinduism are very similar. It’s just the dogma that separates these religions.”

Chris further revealed, “And I’m not going to get caught up in that. I’m just more of an Eastern philosophy kind of guy. A brain is a noisy place and all this is just to quiet it down. It’s certainly helpful to me while I’m on the sets.”

