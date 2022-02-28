Nothing is impossible for the Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, who piloted his own helicopter to touch down in South Africa on Sunday. For the unversed, Cruise is busy filming MI7 and 8, which is said to be the last venture of Tom as Ethan Hunt. The seventh part is set to release in 2023, while the eighth one won’t come out as early as 2024.

Both the films’ release dates were postponed due to the delay caused by Covid-19. However, the anticipation of the movies and Tom’s next dangerous stunts is still high amongst the fans, who are waiting eagerly to watch their favourite star in action.

Recently, as reported by the DailyMail, Tom Cruise flew to South Africa to shoot Mission Impossible 8. The actor arrived in style by flying his own helicopter. He gave a friendly wave and smile and was seen chatting to fans at the location. The Top Gun actor donned a blue polo shirt, grey trousers, and walking boots while removing his face mask after stepping off the helicopter.

Tom Cruise does his own stunts by accomplishing a “Top Gun” moment on Tuesday whereby he landed his own helicopter in South Africa ❤🌞 pic.twitter.com/uC4aLX1xJE — Lilly Tudorin TCMIV 3762 (@LilianAustralia) February 27, 2022

The reports also state that Tom Cruise has been staying in the small northern town of Hoedspruit. He has also been flying himself to shoot Mission Impossible 8 in nearby Kruger National Park and has been staying in the town between shoots. While meeting with the fans, Cruise said, “It’s so awesome to see you. I can’t wait for you to see the next movie. Thank you for coming out today.”

When asked if he would like to move to South Africa, Tom said, “I’d love to, it would be nice to live here. We’re very excited. We’ve wanted to film here for a very long time.” He also added what he saw on his helicopter trip. “We just saw some cheetahs or lions, they were right in front of someone’s driveway,” Tom said.

While talking about the delays faced by Mission Impossible 7 and 8, it was previously reported that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the budget of the Tom Cruise-led film has grown to be a hefty $290 million.

