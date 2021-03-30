RUSSELL CROWE has paid tribute to his father JOHN ALEXANDER CROWE following his death aged 85.

The Gladiator star took to Twitter to reveal that his father had passed away on Tuesday (30Mar21), as Russell Crowe wrote: “I arrived back in the bush last night.”

“Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace.” Russell Crowe added.

Russell Crowe remembered his favourite attributes of his father as he concluded: “I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news (sic).”

John’s death came just weeks after he celebrated his 85th birthday on 13 March.

Russell Crowe, who has been in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder, didn’t give any further details as to the cause of John’s death. We wish all the strength to Russell Crowe and his family. May John’s soul rest in peace!

