The music world is mourning the loss of the legendary singer Angie Stone, the voice behind No More Rain after she died at 63. Her daughter, Diamond Stone, who also goes by the moniker Ladi Diamond, first shared the tragic news on Facebook, expressing her grief by writing, “My mommy is gone,” alongside several crying emojis.

Rest In Peace, Angie Stone. A legendary voice of house, soul & disco, gone far too soon. Her music transcended genres and ALWAYS made people dance. Our thoughts are with her family & friends. pic.twitter.com/VXuwUr4XEu — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) March 1, 2025

Angie Stone’s Accident In Alabama

The tragedy reportedly struck early Saturday after Stone, a founding member of the pioneering hip-hop trio The Sequence, left a concert in Montgomery, Alabama, and then got involved in a fatal car accident, per her spokesperson, Deborah R. Champagne.

Beyond her career, Stone was a mother of two. She shared her daughter Diamond with her former husband, Rodney Stone, while her son, Michael Archer, came from her relationship with R&B icon D’Angelo.

Fans Pay Tribute To Angie Stone After Her Death

Friends, family, and fans alike are reeling from the sudden loss of a woman who helped shape the sound of neo-soul.

One fan wrote, “So sad to hear the news she passed away. I absolutely love singing to this song. RIP 🙏🏽” Another said, “I grew up off real music. Long Live Angie Stone 🕊️🌹”

“Omg!! My [praying hands emoji] to her Family and Friends! You will be missed the world doesn’t have Authentic talent any more! Rest in Eternal Heavenly Peace!,” wrote a third, while one user added, “I am so sorry and saddened to hear about this beautiful woman’s passing. Rest in power and peace.”

Angie Stone’s Final Days

Just a week before her passing, Angie Stone was excited about upcoming projects. In an Instagram post, she promoted performances in Alabama and Baltimore, hinting at bigger things on the horizon.

“We’re booking tours and a lot of stuff is going on that I just don’t want to let out of the bag just yet, but you can see there is a big grin on my face,” the singer teased in a clip. She later disclosed plans spanning television, film, and new music ventures, adding, “There is a lot of projects … we’re getting back in the mix.”

Angie Stone’s Vibrant Career Legacy

Stone’s journey to fame began in 1979 with The Sequence, a groundbreaking all-female rap group signed to Sugar Hill Records. The trio made waves in the industry until 1985, paving the way for future generations of women in hip-hop. But Angie Stone’s career didn’t stop there.

She reinvented herself in the ’90s as a solo artist, releasing the critically acclaimed album Black Diamond in 1999. Her artistry extended beyond music, leading to roles in films like The Hot Chick and Ride Along, where she showcased her versatility.

