The world of movies wouldn’t have been the same if Quentin Tarantino did not decide to become a director. The filmmaker over years has earned the status of being one of the most prolific filmmakers, not just in Hollywood but across the globe. Tarantino and his movies have become the epitome of the genres they are made in. But what the filmmaker is also known for are his movie recommendations. Time and again he recommends some classics to the world and kid you not, his fans take them very seriously.

If you are a fan of Quentin Tarantino’s movie recommendations and have enjoyed them over years, the filmmaker has now revealed the movie that has scared him for real. Yes, there is a film that has managed to even sacred Tarantino. The movie is The Thing and the filmmaker is talking about it at length. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Quentin Tarantino was at Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show to talk about his 2019 release Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The filmmaker while doing so also shed light on The Thing, a film that managed to scare him. “I was scared and it made me want to put it under a microscope about why I was actually frightened during that movie,” Tarantino said.

“…These men are trapped in this situation in this arctic research centre, and one or more of them are possibly this Thing that’s going to devour all of them. And no one knows if you are the guy I’ve known forever or you are a Thing. And the movie makes the paranoia of that so palpable, so real, it’s almost like another character in the movie. The sheer paranoia of it. They’re trapped in the Antarctic, in this shelter, and so the paranoia is bouncing off of the four walls… until it has nowhere to go except through the fourth wall into the audience. I started feeling exactly like they felt,” Quentin Tarantino added.

