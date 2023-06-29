Pixie Lott is beyond excited to be expecting her first child with husband Oliver Cheshire. The 32-year-old pop star and the 35-year-old model who tied the knot at Ely Cathedral in June last year, following a delay due to COVID-19, delighted fans by sharing pictures of Pixie’s baby bump and their baby scan.

The couple announced that Pixie is expecting in the cutest manner and wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple are due to welcome the little one into the world in September, and they already know the s*x, but they are keeping it secret for now. The ‘Mama Do’ singer is obsessed with buying clothes for her unborn child.

Check Out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Chéshire (@oliver_cheshire)

Opening up about her pregnancy in an article for British Vogue magazine, she wrote: “Oliver and I are both big family people, so we’ve always wanted to have our own. Once we’d had the wedding, it just made sense. I was approaching the 28-week mark by the time we celebrated our first anniversary on 6 June, and we just feel very lucky that it’s all working out. We’re not planning on having a gender reveal party, although we do know what we’re having.”

She gushed: “We were so excited to find out, it’s nice to keep that information just for us. Feeling the little kicks with Oli has been magical and I am hooked on getting the little outfits – we are so excited.”

Pixie became an aunt when her sister had her first baby in December, and her brother is also set to become a dad later this year.

She wrote: “My sister had her first baby in December, and funnily enough my brother is also going to be a dad this November, so the timing is amazing. My mum’s been wanting to be a grandmother forever, and now it’s all happening at once. My mum and dad are both so happy to be grandparents.”

Pixie hopes she’s a “super mumma” like her own mother, Beverley. She added: “My mum has taught me so many things that I want to pass on to my own child. She’s a total go-getter who goes out there and makes stuff happen, but she’s also very family-orientated, that’s how she brought us all up. It’s why we’re all so close. She’s a rock to so many people – a super mumma – and I hope I can be one, too.”

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Sued A Magazine That Was About To Publish His Offensive Pictures With Frontal N*dity On Display – Read

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News