Popular talk show host and personality Oprah Winfrey and her friend Gayle King visited the site of Jesus’ baptism in Jordan.

The iconic talk show host, 69, shared pictures from her lovely holiday with 22 million followers on Sunday, reports mirror.co.uk.

In one image, Oprah Winfrey looked delighted posing in front of an archaeological site as she enjoyed a camel ride in Petra.

Another had Oprah Winfrey and King smiling as they took a picture by the Siq (narrow passage) that leads to Petra.

Oprah Winfrey captioned the post: “Visited Jordan this week, and there was so much to see and experience!”

“We visited the site where John the Baptist baptised Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones. So much history there in the ‘Rose City’, voted one of the seven new wonders of the world.”

“It takes 3 days to see it all. We only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already!”

One picture saw Oprah Winfrey pouting at the camera beside a sleepy camel. She rocked khaki trousers, a green scarf and a warm coat.

At one point, the two kept warm in gorgeous brown coats (called a furwa) as they relaxed in the sunny desert.

Winfrey’s trip comes after she says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend King Charles‘ Coronation.

