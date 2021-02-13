Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine used social media to show off his lean physique by sharing some moments from his workout sessions at home.

Shared on Instagram Story, the short video shows Adam enjoying his workout with his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine’s workout video showed the shirtless and heavily tattooed singer going through a challenging series of workouts, while his wife was goofing around.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adam Levine is set to work with singer Jason Derulo. Their new collaboration is called Lifestyle.

Derulo took to Twitter last month to share a brief video that has him dancing to the song. He is surrounded by coins and bling stuff.

“One of my fav songs I’ve done & it features @adamlevine. Had 2 go crazy for this dance ONLY video,” Derulo tweeted.

One of my fav songs I’ve done & it features @adamlevine Had 2 go crazy for this dance ONLY video. Chk it out if u love DANCE. Link in bio #lifestyle pic.twitter.com/4jzLRaB83g — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Actor-producer Michael B. Jordan has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine this year.

“It’s a cool feeling,” he told people.com while talking about the title.

“You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get’. But it’s a good club to be a part of,” he added.

Other recent winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Did y’all like Adam Levine’s hot workout videos? Tell us in the comments below.

