‘The Big Bang Theory’ was able to pull in large audiences as it wrapped up, but Jim Parsons, who played the irreplaceable Sheldon Cooper, felt it was time to move on after 12 seasons, a decision that ultimately marked the show’s end.

Jim Parsons’ Departure From The Big Bang Theory

In an appearance on ‘David Tennant Does a Podcast With…,’ Jim Parsons revealed that his choice to leave the show was a major factor in its conclusion, acknowledging that it would have been impossible to continue without him in such a central role.

He admitted that the decision wasn’t easy, as it was a “complicated road” full of personal and professional challenges. The relentless schedule, including his other projects, left him exhausted and with little time for his personal life, notably his husband Todd Spiewak.

“I’ll never forget that walk around the park to let him go to the bathroom before we went to the commercial shoot,” Parsons recalled. He just looked so bad and I was so tired and Todd was like, ‘We’ve got to go. We’ve scheduled this. They fit everything around your schedule.’ And I just started crying. It makes me upset now. I was like, ‘This dog’s gonna die while I’m off working. I feel so bad’.”

Jim Parsons’ Reflection on Life

The death of his dog and the exhaustion from juggling work and personal life were pivotal moments that made Parsons reassess his future.

“My dad had passed years before, but he was 52. And I realised that at the end of season 12, I would be 46. I’m not superstitious or anything like that. It was just a context thing,” he added. “I said, ‘If you told me that like my father I had six years left to live, I think there’s other things I need to try and do’. I don’t know what they are, but I can tell that I need to try.”

Since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ concluded in 2019, Parsons has remained busy, narrating ‘Young Sheldon’ until its final episode in 2024, starring in Netflix series ‘Hollywood’ which earned him an Emmy nomination, and appearing in several theater productions.

