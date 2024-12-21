Jeremy Renner wasn’t about to let Mission: Impossible treat him like some expendable character. He turned down a return offer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) because his character was about to be killed off. And Renner wasn’t having any of that nonsense.

During a Happy Sad Confused podcast, Renner was honest about the situation. He revealed that they wanted him to fly overseas for a week just to, as he put it, “kill my character.” His response? “No, you don’t get to do that. You won’t drag me over there and just kill my character.” Bold move, right? But hey, if you’re going to toss him in the game, make it count.

And Renner wasn’t just passively annoyed about it. Oh no. He wasn’t about to let them pull a quick one on him. “If you’re going to do this and you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right,” he said, no filter. So, what did he do? “I yelled at the director, dude, you’re not going to do this to me like that; you’re not going to do me wrong.”

It was a no-go for this action star to show up, do a one-week cameo, and get off. No respect, no deal.

But hey, it wasn’t all just a ‘fight for character integrity’ situation. Renner admitted that his personal life played a huge part, too. The Mission: Impossible franchise takes him to faraway places, and with Renner being a dad to his daughter Ava, it was tricky to balance that. “It’s challenging, you know, when you have a kid, and you’re filming in places like that,” he said, referring to the overseas shoots. Yep, family first, action stunts second.

Fast-forward to now, and Renner’s position on the franchise has softened a bit. He’s open to returning, especially now that his daughter is older. “Maybe now that my daughter is older, that could happen,” he said, adding, “I’d always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great.” It looks like the door isn’t fully closed after all.

And about those rumors that Renner was set to be the next big thing in Mission: Impossible? Well, he cleared that up in the same podcast. “No, it was always Tom’s show,” he said, putting that idea to rest. Renner was never meant to take over from Tom Cruise.

So, while Renner may have left the franchise on his terms, he did it with some fire and a side of “don’t mess with me.” And now, with his daughter growing up, who knows? Maybe we’ll get a Mission: Impossible comeback. But only if they “do it right.”

