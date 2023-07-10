Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has been photographed in public for the first time since enduring a sudden medical complication that led to his April hospitalisation.

Foxx was recently seen in a boat on the Chicago River, reports Variety. Foxx appeared to be healthy in the footage, throwing a peace sign to the cameraman. He was onboard with several other guests.

TMZ shared footage of the actor from the boat ride. Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a “medical complication.”

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the situation at the time: “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The new footage of Foxx marks his first public appearance since, seemingly affirming that the actor is on his road to recovery.

As per Variety, Foxx later released a personal statement thanking fans for their “love” and assuring them that he was “feeling blessed” amid his recovery. Details surrounding Foxx’s condition have been sparse in the weeks since, though his daughter shared that he had been “recuperating” and “playing pickleball” in late May.

At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was filming the Netflix film ‘Back in Action’, starring alongside Cameron Diaz. He is also the host and executive producer of the Fox game show ‘Beat Shazam’, which launched in 2017. The sixth season premiered in May with Nick Cannon taking over guest hosting duties due to Foxx’s hospitalisation.

Both Jamie and Corinne Foxx are set to co-host ‘We Are Family’, a new music-themed game show set to debut on Fox in 2024.

