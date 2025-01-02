Jocelyne Wildenstein, the Swiss socialite famously known as “Catwoman” for her dramatic cosmetic transformations, passed away at 84.

Her partner, fashion designer Lloyd Klein, shared the news on Wednesday, expressing his deep sadness over her unexpected death.

Jocelyne Wildenstein Peacefully Died in Her Sleep

“It is with heavy heart and with great sadness that Mr Lloyd Klein announces the unexpected death of his beloved fiancée and longtime companion, Jocelyne Wildenstein,” the fashion designer said in an English-language statement sent to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

Klein said that “Mrs Wildenstein died peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of December 31st, 2024 in her … suite in Paris where the couple had taken temporary residence.”

Jocelyne Wildenstein Underwent Extensive Facial Surgeries to Achieve a Feline Look

Born in 1940 in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wildenstein made a name for herself in New York’s high society after marrying Alec Wildenstein, a prominent French art-dealing and racing family member. Together, they had two children.

Her appearance, particularly her extensive cosmetic surgeries aimed at achieving a more feline look, captivated the public.

This transformation, along with her infamous $2.5 billion divorce settlement and $100 million each year for 13 years afterward, made her a fixture in tabloids and society columns for years.

Jocelyne Wildenstein’s Appearance was Inspired by Big Cats

A fascination largely inspired her obsession with reshaping her appearance with big cats. Reports suggest she spent millions (around $2.5 million) on surgeries to look like the wild creatures she adored and please her husband.

Her husband, Alec, was reportedly a driving force behind her surgeries, though he later criticized her extreme measures, likening her efforts to “fixing her face like a piece of furniture.”

“She was crazy. I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen,” he told Vanity Fair at the time.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, which included rumors of Wildenstein’s association with a Parisian bordello during the divorce, her public persona remained strong.

Jocelyne Wildenstein Denied Having Cosmetic Surgeries

She defended her appearance, denying that her surgeries were an attempt to win back her husband. In an interview with French television earlier in the year, Wildenstein claimed she never wanted to alter her face, though she admitted to wishing her lips were fuller.

Throughout her life, Wildenstein was both admired and criticized for her eccentricity. She once told Interview magazine that her lavish lifestyle included spending over $700,000 annually on indulgences like food, wine, and flowers.

Though some found her extreme cosmetic choices unsettling, others viewed her as an icon of beauty and glamour.

In a world that often judged her for her appearance, Wildenstein had no qualms about the press. “Journalists can say whatever they like… it’s really not my problem,” she once remarked, embracing the attention that followed her every move.

