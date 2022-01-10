Every year, actors and audience would be excited to witness who won it big at the Golden Globes. Unfortunately, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) came under the fire over its lack in diversity and allegedly unethical business practices.
Owing to it all, it was banned by celebrities. The Golden Globes 2022 turned out to be a small event that wasn’t even telecasted by NBC. The winners were announced on the website and their official social media platforms this season.
It was Snoop Dogg who announced the nominees on December 13 during a livestream on the official YouTube channel. Golden Globes 2022 nominations included Squid Game, Dune, Don’t Look Up. Actors like Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman were also in the race.
Golden Globes 2022 finally witnessed its award night yesterday and below are the complete list of winners:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Power of the Dog
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Belfast
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
West Side Story
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
No Time To Die – No Time To Die
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Drive My Car (Japan)
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso–WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Hearty congratulations to all the Golden Globes 2022 winners!
