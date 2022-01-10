Every year, actors and audience would be excited to witness who won it big at the Golden Globes. Unfortunately, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) came under the fire over its lack in diversity and allegedly unethical business practices.

Owing to it all, it was banned by celebrities. The Golden Globes 2022 turned out to be a small event that wasn’t even telecasted by NBC. The winners were announced on the website and their official social media platforms this season.

It was Snoop Dogg who announced the nominees on December 13 during a livestream on the official YouTube channel. Golden Globes 2022 nominations included Squid Game, Dune, Don’t Look Up. Actors like Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman were also in the race.

Golden Globes 2022 finally witnessed its award night yesterday and below are the complete list of winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Belfast

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Dune

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

No Time To Die – No Time To Die

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso–WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Hearty congratulations to all the Golden Globes 2022 winners!

