Ed Sheeran has become one of the most successful musicians in the entire world. From making one record-breaking album to the next, he has created a name for himself in the music industry and everywhere else as well. However, he recently revealed that there was time he thought about giving it all up.

The singer in an interview revealed that he considered becoming a stay-at-home dad after the huge success of his 2017 album Divide and the stadium tour which earned him around $776 million. He became a father in September 2020 when he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed baby daughter Lyra.

Ed Sheeran, while in conversation with SiriusXM Hits 1, remembered standing on the stage in Ipswich on the last night of the tour in August 2019 and thinking, “I’m 28 and, like, I don’t know what to do now. I’ve kind of, like, chased and chased and chased and chased and got to this thing, and then in my year off I was kind of searching for, like, who I was.”

He even shared that he thought ‘I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore.’ Ed Sheeran told Sirius MX, “In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I’m a parent. And then I was like, ‘That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore.”

However, after taking some time away from the music, Ed Sheeran explained that it was ‘more important for his daughter Lyra to grow up around working parents and know they ‘love working hard’. He continued, “I think it’s more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have the work ethic… and love creating and enjoy their jobs and seeing that rather than like looking at your dad as technically unemployed.”

