The legendary boxer Mike Tyson, known for his knockout punches and wild ride in the world of boxing, recently made headlines with a fight against Jake Paul. While the highly anticipated fight left fans disappointed, his punches weren’t the only thing that made waves in his decades-long career. Surprisingly, Tyson was one of the primary reasons that helped push the movie to become the fifth highest-grossing movie 2023.

Mike Tyson’s Contribution To John Wick 4’s Success

The English actor and stunt performer Scott Adkins,once opened up about his role as Killa Harkan in John Wick Chapter 4 and how he crafted the action scenes. The character Killa Harkan, the German head of the High Table, n,eeded a unique fighting style that would reflect his brutal past and stand out in the world of John Wick. So, Adkins drew heavy inspiration from none other than Tyson.

In a throwback interview with ScreenRant, Adkins explained that the key elements were Tyson’s raw power and explosive energy.

He said, “It’s not just me in a fat suit. We wanted to sell that this guy is heavy and hard for him to move around. Yet, in his past life, he used to be this deadly assassin himself, and he knows how to throw it down. So we came up with a kind of Mike Tyson style to the way he fights, but he can still bring it out when it counts. We didn’t want to do a load of triple kicks and everything,”

Despite prosthetics and a heavy fat suit, Adkins embraced Tyson’s fighting style, bringing a powerful presence and physicality to Killa Harkan, leaving a lasting impact in John Wick: Chapter 4.

How Much John Wick Chapter 4 Earned At the Box Office?

John Wick: Chapter 4 proved to be a box office smash, earning over $440 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. A key factor in its success was Scott Adkins’ portrayal of Killa Harkan, a character inspired by Mike Tyson’s iconic fighting style. This addition, along with the film’s thrilling fight sequences, strong storytelling, and standout performances, captivated audiences.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sylvester Stallone Once Refused To Work With Mike Tyson In Rocky Balboa, ‘Keep That Son Of A B***h Out Of The Ring’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News