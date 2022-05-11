Actress Demi Moore has shared a picture of herself, daughters and spiritual figure Mata Amritanandamayi.

Advertisement

Moore took to Instagram, where the actress’s daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis are seen sitting next to Mata Amritanandamayi as they posed for the picture.

Advertisement

Alongside the picture, Demi Moore wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

The 59-year-old actress Demi Moore was last seen in the 2020 film ‘Songbird’, which also stars KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Alexandra Daddario and Paul Walter Hauser among many others.

Moore will be seen next in ‘Please Baby Please’.

Must Read: Will Smith To Be Replaced By Dwayne Johnson As Genie In Aladdin 2 Due To The Chris Rock Debacle?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube