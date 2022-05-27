Following Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart, right-wing country singer Lee Greenwood has announced he is pulling out of the concert scheduled to take place at the rally to be organised by America’s discredited gun lobbying group, National Rifle Association (NRA), in Houston on May 27, reports ‘Variety’.

Greenwood, whose decision was clearly spurred by the massacre of school children at Uvalde, Texas, was followed by T. Graham Brown and Danielle Peck, according to ‘Variety’. Their departures leave the concert with one remaining performer, Jacob Bryant. Sources expect the concert to be cancelled on Friday.

In a statement, Greenwood said: “As a father, I join the rest of America in being absolutely heartbroken by the horrific event that transpired this week in Texas. I was scheduled to perform at the NRA’s private event on Saturday with my band. After thoughtful consideration, we have decided to cancel the appearance out of respect for those mourning the loss of those innocent children and teachers in Uvalde.”

The concert is part of a larger rally organised by the NRA, which also features speeches from former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, besides “over 14 acres of guns and gear and 800 exhibitors”, a firearms law seminar, a prayer breakfast and other activities.

The event is going forward even though it is taking place less than a week after — and less than 300 miles from — Uvalde, where a school shooting on Monday killed at least 19 children and two adults.

It was the deadliest and at least the tenth mass shooting, besides being the 27th school shooting in the U.S. this year alone — including one in Houston just two weeks ago, in which two men were killed and three critically wounded, notes ‘Variety’.

