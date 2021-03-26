Bo Burnham and Jason Segel have joined Adam McKay’s star-studded Los Angeles Lakers series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Promising Young Woman star Burnham will portray Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird in the HBO drama, which focuses on the basketball team’s 1980s dynasty, while Segel will tackle the role of Lakers assistant coach Paul Westhead.

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the project will also feature Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sally Field and John C. Reilly as owners Jessie and Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody as Lakers coach Pat Riley, and Jason Clarke as Jerry West, while Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes will portray sports legends Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively. (KL/DL/LOT)

Must Read: The Flash: Christian Bale Or George Clooney To Reprise Batman In Case Michael Keaton Refuses?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube