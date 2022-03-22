Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. The Black Widow fame has had an illustrious career spanning over 3 decades. With successful projects and an IP role that defined her career, she is definitely a force to reckon. But apart from being an amazing professional, she is also a supermom to her two kids. The actor in her most recent chat has revealed that she wants her daughter to never know that she was once a smoker.

If you are unaware, Scarlett Johansson has two kids. Her elder daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac (with her former husband) and the new little munchkin Cosmo, whom she recently welcomed with her husband Colin Jost. The actor who has been in the business for a very long time was once a vivid smoker and loved her lifestyle then.

The actor now in conversation with Drew Barrymore says she wants to hide that part of her life from her daughter. In the ‘Final 5’ segment of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Black Widow star spoke about it and how she won’t allow her daughter Rose to ever smoke. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“My daughter may have asked me this before,” Scarlett Johansson admitted as per People. “I used to smoke when I was younger and I’m so ashamed. I just don’t want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool ’cause she can never, ever, ever smoke.”

“Cause that’s what you do. You forbid your kids from doing things and then they don’t do them,” Scarlett Johansson quipped. “So yeah, I just hope she never figures that out.”

It was not long ago when the Black Widow star spoke about how curious Rose has become about everything. “Why are you tweezing your eyebrows? Why are you curling your lashes? What’s a tampon? What’s it for?” said Johansson, imitating her daughter as per the same portal.

“She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was,” Scarlett Johansson recalled. “I was like, ’cause you don’t want a line in your pants,’ and she was like ‘Why?’ And I was like, ’cause then you could see my underwear,’ and she was like ‘But you are wearing underwear.’ Like I know, it’s weird.”

