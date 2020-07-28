Yellowcard Drops The Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit Filed Against Juice WRLD Over Copyright

It was in October last year when rapper Juice WRLD made it to headlines all across. Following a $ 15 Million copyright lawsuit that was filed against him by rock band Yellowcard. The lawsuit had the rockband claiming that the rapper in his hit track Lucid Dream which released in 2018 had copied some parts from their 2006 released song Holly Wood Died without taking permissions

After filing the lawsuit, following one or the other reason Yellowcard had to halt the proceedings on multiple occasions.

As per a report from nme.com, In December last year, the rockband had to halt the proceedings. Following the untimely death of Juice WRLD due to overdose of Oxycodone and codeine toxicity. In February this year, the proceedings came to halt for the second time as the judge agreed to stay court proceedings until an administrator for Juice WRLD’s estate could be named.

In April for the third time, the proceedings were put on halt amid COVID-19.

The latest regarding the multimillion-dollar lawsuit is, Yellowcard has come up with the decision to drop the case. Explaining the reason behind the band’s change in decision, their attorney Richard S. Busch told pitchfork.com, “The dismissal was without prejudice, which means it can be refiled. My clients really were uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD’s grieving mother as the representative of his Estate.

“As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death. And were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional time to decide what they want to do.” he further added.

Talking to the same portal, attorney of the Juice WRLD Estate said, “Defendants were fully prepared to defend against the allegations -viewed as without merit- and remain so prepared should it become necessary. There was no settlement or consideration whatsoever for Plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!