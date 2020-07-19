Singer Billie Eilish revealed that she did not know that the song ‘Picture To Burn’ is a song from Taylor Swift’s catalogue. She also revealed that though she was a huge fan of the song she did not know this fact!

On the latest episode of ‘Me & Dad Radio’, Billie Eilish played this track by Taylor Swift. ‘me & dad radio’ is the Apple Music show which features her and her father, Patrick O’Connell.

Billie Eilish said while talking about the song, “I used to love this song when I was like 4, no, probably older than that. Probably like 6. Taylor Swift had these wonderful crossover country-pop songs that had these great stories to tell.”

Eilish continued, “It’s crazy. It’s very country. When I listen to it now, I’m like, wow. I totally didn’t realize how country this was. But I loved this song back then because I thought it was so bad-ass. I thought it was so cool and mean. I just loved it.” She finally said, “I actually didn’t know it was Taylor Swift until this year.”

Billie Eilish also said that she did not really understand what the song was about, “I didn’t understand at all what a ‘picture to burn’ meant. The only word of ‘burn’ that I knew, that I thought that she meant, was like when you burn a CD.”

“Picture to Burn”, the single, was released in 2008. Before that, it was a part of Taylor Swift’s country debut album in 2006.

