



Yesterday, Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault. The claims came from an anonymous Twitter account. The Boyfriend singer denied it all and instead said he’d take legal action. However, did you know this isn’t the first time that he has been accused of this? The previous one remained more dangerous!

It was way back in 2011. Yes, around the same time that he began dating Selena Gomez. A woman named Mariah Yeater claimed that Justin was the father of her infant child. She claimed that she and the pop sensation had unprotected sex during one of his concerts in LA. The woman was 19 back then while Bieber was 16.

Mariah claimed that the intimate moment took place after she and Justin Bieber went to a backstage bathroom after he “immediately took a liking to (her).” She went onto describe that their encounter went from “cute to gushy to aggressive.” They ended up having unprotected sex, and that led her to be a mother at such a young age.

She even slapped a paternity lawsuit at Justin Bieber. Yeater asked the Yummy singer to undergo a DNA test if he really believed he was innocent. In a conversation with Insider, Mariah claimed she could even give proof to the encounter. “I have provided evidence to my attorneys and it will show in court to prove that my allegations are true,” she said.

Justin however rubbished all the claims. In a public statement, he said, “I know I’m going to be a target, but I’m never going to be a victim. It’s crazy, every night after the show I’ve gone right from the stage right to my car, so it’s crazy some people want to make up such false allegations. But to set the record straight, none of it is true.”

Eventually, Justin Bieber agreed to take the paternity test. However, his lawyers threatened to countersue Mariah and that’s when she decided to drop the lawsuit.

Bieber, however, took the test and it was confirmed that he wasn’t the father after all. He even took a dig at the claims in his song ‘Maria.’

“That ain’t my baby, that ain’t my girl” and “Why are you trying to lie girl when I ain’t never met you at all,” read the lyrics of his song.

