When Angelina Jolie Ditched Wearing An Underwear To Tease Brad Pitt In A S*x Scene While He Was Already Married To Jennifer Aniston

The rumours have that, Brad Pitt started seeing Angelina Jolie on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while the Fight Club actor was already married to FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston. Brangelina (as their fans would call them) would flirt like a hot teen couple and exchange notes and letters on the sets of the film.

12 months later, Jennifer Aniston divorced Brad Pitt and he moved in a live-in relationship with Angelina Jolie. Although, it took a while for the Maleficent actress and Fight Club actor to confirm their relationship to the media and fans but by then it had already become the front-page tabloid story.

Brangelina were together for years before getting married in 2014 and have six kids together. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, and the world came crashing for their fans. Maleficent actress’ bodyguard, spilled the beans after Jolie filed the divorce with Brad and revealed nasty details about the former couple.

Jolie’s bodyguard, Mark Behar claimed that he caught the pair ‘making out’ several times on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Yes, you read that right. That happened when Pitt was already married to Jennifer Aniston.

“[Angelina] and Brad were constantly laughing and flirting with each other and acting like two school kids who had the hots for each other, and it was so cute,” he told Us Weekly.

“I caught them several times in each other’s trailers making out. I wasn’t shocked at all when they got married years later,” Behar added.

Another source told US Weekly that Angelina was a temptress on the sets of the film and once removed her flesh-coloured underwear during a love scene. Guts, right?

“In the end, she shunned the suit and climbed in bed with him naked! It’s the biggest thing we all remember from that film,” the source told Us Weekly.

And that’s how it all started between them. Well, is Brad to be blamed here? You share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below. Angelina is one of the most beautiful women in the world, it might be hard to resist.

