WHAT! Wells Adams & Modern Family Fame Sarah Hyland Broke Up Over A Game Of Puzzle?

Actor Wells Adams has joked that “it’s over” between him and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland following a heated puzzle debacle.

While staying in, Adams had been working on an intricate puzzle with his fiance — only to find that the last piece was missing, reports eonline.com.

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of the puzzle in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “The hits keep coming.”

Much to his surprise, Hyland had hidden the piece.

“You f**king stole the piece?” he yelled as he jokingly scolded Hyland in his next Story. He said: “What is wrong with you?! Why would you do that?!”

Hyland tried to reason with Adams. Instead of hearing her out, he exclaimed: “You don’t understand how much pain I’ve been in right now. That’s it. We are broken up. It’s over.”

Once things calmed down, Hyland retrieved the missing piece and helped her love finish the puzzle. “Yay! We did the puzzle,” she quipped in Adams’ next Story as she put the last piece in its place. Still holding a grudge, he wrote, “Sarah Hyland is the worst.”

