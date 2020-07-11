The romance rumors between Bill Hadar and Rachel Bilson started making headlines in December 2019 when they were spotted having a coffee date in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The gorgeous couple confirmed their relationship on January 4th when they attended the Golden Globe Awards together, holding their hands as they made their way down the red carpet.

But now a piece of shocking news has broken our hearts. Bill and Rachel have called their relationship amicably on Friday if sources of People are to be believed. It is very surprising for everyone because as per previous reports, the couple was very happy with each other’s company.

In February, a source told People, “They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship. They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.”

Bill Hadar and Rachel Bilson shared the screen together in a 2013 romantic comedy movie ‘To-Do list.’ The movie was directed by Bill’s ex-spouse Maggie Carey. Hadar was married to Carey from 2006 to 2018. They also have three adorable daughters together: Hannah Kathryn, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley Clementine, 5.

On the other hand, Rachel Bilson is also the mother to one daughter: Briar Rose, 5 with ex-husband Hayden Christensen. Rachel has previously said in her interviews that she would not date anyone who was not fully invested in supporting her as a mother.

The reason behind Bill Hadar and Rachel Bilson is still a mystery to us. If we get any further updates, we will update you the earliest.

