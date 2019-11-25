WHAT! Is Brad Pitt Trying To Win Over His Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston? Find Out HOW

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green has been married twice. She got married to Brad Pitt first and the couple got married in 2000 and soon parted ways because of her closeness with Angelina Jolie. Later to Justin Theroux in 2015 and parted ways two years later.

Justin and Jennifer are still good friends and recently when the Murder Mystery actress joined Instagram he welcomed her there. Brad Pitt unfortunately cheated on bed and got into a relationship with Angelina while he was married to Jennifer.

Going by the recent reports, Brad is trying to make things better between Jen and him. He is apparently buying the same house that Jennifer and he used to live in when they were married. He is trying to rekindle the romance between the two.

It is speculated that the two actors are planning to give their relationship a second chance and Brad is leaving no stone unturned wooing her lady love. A source close to the actor told New Idea, “As soon as the house went on the market back in May, Brad knew that buying it back would prove to Jen just how serious he is about building a future with her. They put their heart and soul into renovating the place and turning it into their dream home while they were married and Brad knows just how devastated Jen was to have to give up the house she always referred to as ‘their happy place’, which they made together.”

They added, “He immediately got in touch with the realtor and went to view it with a pal – even chatting to the owner, Jonathan Brooks, who admitted how he’d secretly hoped Brad would buy it back off him knowing how special the home was to him and Jen.”

No, we are not crying. You are!

