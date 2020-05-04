Peyton Reed’s 2015 Ant-Man made a rather unusual superhero a primary and A-list Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While the film was more of an experiment and rather made on a low budget, it did not feature a cameo from any other Avenger, sparing Captain America’s side-kick, The Falcon.

But wait till you read this! While we all know those ugly confrontations that happened between the Ant-Man and The Falcon, there was someone that Ant-Man was constantly talking to at the Avenger’s headquarters. And now, the director of both the films, Payton Reed has revealed that Ant-Man was talking to a secret Avenger who was none other than Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow!

Yes guys, as big as a revelation that sounds, it is true! When the Falcon gets defeated by Ant-Man for underestimating his powers, it is the Black Widow that Ant-Man is constantly talking to. Check this out:

Sadly, chances of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow making a full-fledged appearance in Ant-Man 3 are out of the window, considering the fact that she sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame to save the universe.

But Scarlett Johansson will play Black Widow one more time in the Black Widow prequel film; due to be released this November. Originally set for a May release, the film has since been pushed forward as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, the film made his character one of the most unlikely superheroes of the MCU.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!