Gregory Tyree Boyce along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju was found dead inside their Las Vegas condominium on May 13. The reason for their death was unknown at that point of time and Larry Hadfield, the spokesman of the Metropolitan Police Department had said that the couple’s bodies were found at 2:48 P.M. after officers were called to a home on the 3300 block of Casey Drive.

Reportedly Gregory’s cousin was the first one to found him dead along with his girlfriend.

Now the latest update regarding the matter is that the reason for the couple, Gregory Tyree Boyce & Natalie Adepoju’s death is drug overdose.

According to Ace Showbiz report, On June 2, the Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed through coroner John Fudenberg that the 30-year-old actor and his 27-year-old girlfriend passed away from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication. Their deaths are ruled accidental.

The Twilight actor was perhaps aware of the issues he is struggling with and he hinted about the same back in December last year. His Birthday Instagram post read as saying, “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!! #dirtythirty #sagittarius”

We hope Gregory Tyree Boyce & Natalie Adepoju’s soul rest in peace!

