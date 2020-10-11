Tom Holland LEAKED The Presence Of Doctor Strange In Spider-Man 3 Back In 2019?

While Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes, his mentor played by various seasoned actors have also made a special place in our hearts. We already told you that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3 might find his next mentor in Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor is all set to reprise his fantasy superhero Doctor Strange in the third instalment.

But, did you know that Tom had teased this pairing way back in summer 2019? Confused? Well, we are going to give you all the details. Continue reading further to get to know the entire story.

According to reports in We Got This Covered, while promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland had said that he wanted to work with Benedict Cumberbatch again. Holland revealed that he liked the science vs magic contrast between the two characters.

“I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic,” Tom Holland said. He added, “Because it totally contradicts everything he knows. And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like, ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

So does this mean that Tom knew something about what Marvel was planning way back then? Well, it might be even possible that his enthusiasm for a Doctor Strange team-up might be what inspired it to become a reality. What do you guys think?

Tom Holland was even involved in the re-negotiations between Marvel and Sony that allowed Spidey to stick around the MCU. And Marvel also probably thought it was a good idea after seeing Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch’s hilarious dynamic when they were paired together on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour in 2018.

Now all this kind of confirms that Cumberbatch’s Strange will be Parker’s new mentor in Spider-Man 3, following on from his late, beloved father figure Tony Stark and Nick Fury in Far From Home. Strange and the web-head also have a long history of working together in the comics. We can maybe infer, then, that the Sorcerer Supreme is key to how Jamie Foxx will return as Electro, given that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will break down the walls between realities.

We are sure that this is exciting information for all the Spider-Man 3 fans. The good doctor’s involvement might tell us many things, including that it potentially confirms the movie having a multiverse angle. It’s also exciting just because it means we get more of the fun dynamic between Tom Holland aka Peter Parker and Stephen Strange.

