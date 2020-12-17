Tom Cruise recently lost his cool on the sets of his upcoming action-thriller Mission: Impossible 7. The audio clip of his rant was leaked and went viral. In the clip, he can be heard shouting at MI 7‘s crew for allegedly disobeying COVID-19 rules.

The leaked audio clip spanned for nearly two and a half minutes, wherein the actor has lots of F-bombs. Although it was perceived as abusive, it shows how much the actor is concerned for his movie. Now it seems the action star seemed to have lost his cool once again on the set.

According to The Sun, five crew members have quit after Tom Cruise once again erupted on Tuesday, following his first rant emerged. An unnamed source has said to the publication, “The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

In the two-and-a-half minute tirade, the actor had threatened to fire crew members who don’t abide by the Covid-19 protocols on the set. Reportedly, he has spent personal money on putting together safety measures. He has also arranged a cruise ship in which crew members can isolate.

In the leaked clip, Tom Cruise can be heard saying, “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m***********s. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Golden Globe Award-winning actor also said, “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f**king movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone.”

What do you think about Tom Cruise’s alleged rant towards the crew members? Let us know in the comments.

