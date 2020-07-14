Tom Bergeron Says Good Bye To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After Being A Part Of The Show For 15 Years

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are no longer a part of ‘Dancing With The Stars’. On Monday, Bergeron came on Twitter to announce the news.

He tweeted, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Tom co-hosted the dance competition for 15 years from 2005-2020. This included 28 seasons and almost 450 episodes.

ABC and BBC studios, in a statement to Variety, said, “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Tom Bergeron co-hosted the show with Lisa Canning from Season 1. From Season 10-17, Samantha Harris took her place. Erin Andrews joined the show in Season 18.

In the latest season, Hannah Brown won the Mirror Ball trophy with her dance partner, Alan Bersten. She beat participants like Sean Spicer, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell, etc.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!