Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark Makes A Cameo In The Anime Series ‘The God of High School’

It’s a good day for Robert Downey Jr. fans. RDJ fans were treated to his sudden and surprising cameo as the President of the United States in The God of High School’s anime adaptation. After an amazing premiere the second episode of The God of High School recently debuted.

This episode begins with a check in on the United States. And how they are handling the giant hand imprint left by a mysterious force in the series’ first episode.

Creator of the series, Yongje Park points out that the president looks alot like Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Is it just a coincidence? Well, it turns out that this was an intentional decision. Yongje Park notes that when he drew this episode over 10 years ago, Barack Obama was the President of the United States.

The director of the anime series, Sunghoo Park pointed out that Obama won’t be making an appearance in the anime and the current United States President was not considered an alternative. He said, “With sort of the air of an American president, we made our own American president.”

Sunghoo Park designed the character himself, and he sums up the process pretty simply, punctuated with a laugh: “It sort of… ended up just being Robert Downey Jr.” An interesting connection between this anime version and the real Robert Downey Jr. is that he is played by the former voice behind Tony Stark in the Iron Man- Keiji Fujiwara, anime released years back.

Creator Park is all in for the change in the president’s character. He said, “I think Robert Downey Jr. matches the image of a strong U.S. president portrayed in the comic, so I think it’s a great match!”

