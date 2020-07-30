The Roots Founding Member Malik B Passes Away At 47

There is a piece of shocking news for Malik B’s fans. The rapper and founding member of The Roots have passed away at the age of 47. On Wednesday, The roots announced the death of the Philadelphia-born rapper on their official social media post. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

In a heartbreaking post, The Roots wrote, “It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood, and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.”

Malik B appeared on four albums before departing The Roots in 1999. The Roots won its first Grammy the following year. The band also performed as the house band on the very famous Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”

Malik B’s last album as a member of The Roots was Things Fall Apart, which remains a high-water mark for the band. Another significant achievement of the group was earning the prestigious Grammy for the Erykah Badu-featuring “You Got Me” and selling over 1 million in the U.S.

Well, this is indeed a sad moment for the world’s music fraternity. Malik B was a legend who has left us so soon. Everyone will always remember his contribution to music and The Roots.

