The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey Opens Up On Dealing With Negative Criticism On Her Casting As Ariel

It was in July last year when the news about a remake of Disney’s 1989 release The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey playing the lead, and portraying the iconic character of Ariel was announced. Halle who is well known for musical works with her elder sister Chloe, who together make up the group Chloe x Halle, received severe criticism on social media following the announcement.

While many people are keen to catch Halle Bailey portraying the role of Ariel on the big screen, as they believe that the young singer-actress can pull off the character pretty well. At the same time, others are against the idea of makers casting in Halle to play the lead in The Little Mermaid, as they feel that a young black woman doesn’t suit the role.

Those who weren’t that convinced with the idea of Halle Bailey playing Ariel took to social media with hashtag #NotMyAriel asking the makers to recast the character with a white woman.

Halle Bailey in a recent interview with teenvogue.com was asked how she dealt with all the negative criticism that came around her way, she said, “We’ve always learned to just keep our heads up no matter the situation. No matter what anybody has to say about you…just keep pushing.”

After the news of her being cast to play the character of Ariel broke out last year, Halle in an interview then with Variety.com opened up about negative criticism and said, “I feel like I’m dreaming, and I’m just grateful. I don’t pay attention to the negativity. I just feel like this role is something bigger than me. It’s going to be beautiful.”

More about The Little Mermaid, the remake will be helmed by filmmaker Rob Marshall. In the past, the director has helmed the likes of Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Sides, Chicago along with other films.

