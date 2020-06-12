Robert De Niro SLAMS Donald Trump: “You Tell Him The Truth, He’ll Get Mad & It’s Like Telling A CRAZY Relative”

The Irishman star Robert De Niro has been slamming the POTUS Donald Trump for his response on Coronavirus. He has labelled him as a ‘crazy relative’ and the internet just can’t have enough.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon hosted Robert De Niro where he spoke about how Donald Trump has failed in listening to the expert doing his things. He has blamed his non-listening as a major reason for the wildfire spread of the virus on the United States. The country is burdened with over 2 million COVID-19 cases and counting to date.

Robert De Niro says, “This whole thing could have been avoided if Trump had listened to the people in the intelligence community. They kept telling him something was coming. What scares me is that people just were afraid to tell him the truth. If you tell him the truth then he’s gonna get mad at you and he’s gonna let you go, and then what?”

Robert De Niro added, “It’s crazy. It’s like telling a crazy relative. You avoid arguing with them because they’re gonna go crazy – but they run the country! There’s no choice. Your allegiance is to the country, not to him. There’s the insanity of it all. The chaos is from when it started to where we are now. It might have been worse than we had hoped but never where we are now.”

On reacting to the deaths done by the virus, he said, “It’s beyond absurd. It’s theatre of the absurd. Stop it.”

Addressing the racial injustice protests happening in the United States, De Niro spoke about what it was like raising his six biracial kids.

Robert De Niro also spoke in length about the Black Lives Matter movement protests happening in the country and said, “My children are all half Black and I don’t have, even me, I take certain things for granted. When people say that they tell their kids, ‘Keep your hands [out] when you’re stopped by any cops, keep your hands on the steering wheel, don’t make a sudden move, don’t put your hands below, don’t do this,’ you understand that. That’s scary. That has to change.”

He concluded his thoughts on police brutality and said, “Anybody who hurts another person for no reason other than self-defence or the defence of other people around shouldn’t be doing that job.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!