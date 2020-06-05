The Big Bang Theory Reunion Is HAPPENING? ‘Amy Fowler’ Mayim Bialik Clears The Air

CBS Sitcom The Big Bang Theory has been one of the most loved shows as far as the history of sitcoms go. Standing tall at 8.1 with over 6,80,000 votes, The Big Bang Theory is always pitched against FRIENDS and How I Met Your Mother? in the discussions of good sitcoms. There were reports about its reunion but it seems Mayim Bialik has something to clear about the same.

Mayim Bialik who played Amy Fowler on the show has opened up about the reunion of the show. She wasn’t a regular until season 4 as she joined Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski and got attached to the show.

After a very successful 12 seasons, there were talks that the makers will return with the 13th season. But it didn’t happen and the cast bid adieu to their fans with an hour-long very emotional finale episode. Unlike How I Met Your Mother? fans were pretty much satisfied and happy with the end they got with The Big Bang Theory.

Mayim Bialik, in a conversation with Metro, revealed, “This aspect of the industry is that everyone does have other jobs and all sorts of other things going on. Right now, Jim Parsons and I are producing a show Call Me Kat, so that’s technically where my life is. Again, there’s a lot of legal stuff which is very boring about why shows do have reunions and don’t, but I think it’s probably too soon.”

It seems it’s too early for the makers to think about the reunion yet. Also, if fans still want the hangover of the show, they’ve Young Sheldon to binge-watch and get the flavour of the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!