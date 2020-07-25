The Batman: Is This How Fans Will Be Introduced To Joker In Robert Pattinson Starrer?

Everyone is desperately waiting for The Batman’s shooting to resume, which got shut due to the pandemic of Coronavirus. The long wait gives birth to a lot of speculations about the movie that are breaking down on the internet. And what we would tell you today might surprise you. Don’t believe us? Read on.

After the director, Matt Reeves shared the first official footage of Robert Pattinson under the cowl, and some images of the Batmobile, the excitement level of the public is super high. And after James Cameron’s Avatar sequels and Jurassic World: Dominion gets back in front of cameras, fans hope that The Batman would resume the shoot soon.

As per a report by wegotthiscovered.com, despite being on a halt for months, some additional scenes are still being added to The Batman. And to our surprise, there is one scene that will reportedly tease the Joker for further instalments.

The report says, “Apparently, there will be a scene set in Arkham Asylum that will introduce the latest big-screen incarnation of the Clown Prince of Crime, who has already been heavily linked to a future appearance in Reeves’ proposed trilogy.”

Well, this has undoubtedly leveled up our excitement for The Batman. The report further says, “After all, we know that the first set photos of Pattinson in costume came from the second unit’s time in Scotland and while there, the crew also shot footage at a nearby abandoned psychiatric hospital which could potentially be doubling for Arkham.”

How excited are you for The Batman? Do let us know in the comments section.

