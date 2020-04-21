The Batman: Fan Imagines Tom Hiddleston AKA Loki As Joker For Robert Pattinson’s Film & It’s Marvellous!

From the day Matt Reeves announced Robert Pattinson starrer ‘The Batman’ fans have been curious to know who will play the Joker. A lot of names came forward for the role of the clown of crime, but none is finalised. But fans have their own options who they see fit to play the Dark Knight’s nemesis.

Last year, Joaquin Phoenix impressed with his exceptional act as Joker. So a lot of people were hoping that Phoenix will reprise his role in Pattinson starrer. But that’s not happening for sure. Now, a fan imaged what Tom Hiddleston would look as Joker and well, it’s impressive.

Tom Hiddleston is loved for his portrayal of Loki in Marvel films. Loki is as crazy as Joker but the latter is more on the dark side. A fan took to his Facebook and edited Tom’s Avengers: Endgame poster as Joker and it is marvellous.

The fan named Mizuri wrote, “Tom Hiddleston // Loki x The Joker .

Hi all! Did a fun little edit of Loki’s Endgame poster turned into The Joker! Probably won’t happen, but @twhiddleston would be an interesting Joker. Definitely excited to see him reprise his role as Loki in his own series. Enjoy !”

Check out the post below:

We wonder what Matt Reeves and Tom Hiddleston have to say if they come across this amazing art.

Meanwhile, The Batman’s release date has been pushed ahead by Warnes Bros. The film was earlier set to release on June 25, 2021. But due to the lockdown, the shooting has been stalled for 2 months and no one knows how much time more it will take. So the makers have now decided to release the film on October 1, 2021.

