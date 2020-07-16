Ever since it first premiered back in 2016, Stranger Things has been one of the most popular shows on TV. The American sci-fi, horror show starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour and others the show was targetted to teens but has found patronage among a larger section of the audience.

Stranger Things today completed 4 years of its existence and star cast took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

Millie Bobby Brown who plays the much-loved character of Eleven aka El in the show took to Instagram and shared a gallery of pictures of the star cast. Along with the pictures, she wished everyone a Happy 4th anniversary of the show.

“happy 4 year anniversary @strangerthingstv 💕 love you all sm.” Millie Bobby Brown captioned the post.

She also posted some Instagram stories and through videos and pictures proved how much she’s thankful for a show like Stranger Things.

Finn Wolfhard who plays Mike in the show also posted a picture with co-stars and wrote, “Happy Anniversary @strangerthingstv!!! (and the untaggable @milliebobbybrown!!)”

Famous for playing Will in Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp commented, “aww happy anniversary”

Noah who enjoys a fan following of more than 17 million on Instagram also posted a picture with Stranger Things star cast and wrote, “happy 4 year anniversary to my favorite show and favorite group of people in the whole world”

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things has 3 seasons so far. The 4th season of the show was expected to release this year but got postponed due to pandemic.

