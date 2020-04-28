Steven Spielberg Has THIS To Say About The Sequel Of 1985’s The Goonies

During an online chat to raise funds for The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, actor Josh Gad asked Steven Spielberg about why the world never saw a sequel of the 1985 film Goonies. However, Spielberg, who produced Goonies, had a very disappointing response for the fans.

Actor Josh Gad not only managed to gather the original cast of The Goonies, but he also brought director Richard Donner and producer Steven Spielberg for the online discussion. Fans were expecting appearances from Sean Astin (Mikey), Josh Brolin (Brand), Kerri Green (Andy), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Jeff Cohen (Chunk), but were surprised after seeing Richard and Steven as a part of the online chat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the discussion, the Frozen star asked Steven about why they never came up with the sequel of a successful film like The Goonies. He replied: “Chris, Dick (Donner), and I and Lauren (Shuler Donner) have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water,”. “Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this (live stream) a hundred times”.

Donner jokes, “How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again that is new and fresh?”.

The online discussion ended with the actors showing respect to the front liners in the coronavirus crisis and they sang together “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough”. They dedicated the event to its cast members who are no more, namely, John Matuszak, Anne Ramsey, Keith Walker, Mary Ellen Trainor and Lupe Ontiveros.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!