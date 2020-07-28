Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now a family of three! The news of the Game Of Thrones star and The Jonas Brother singer welcoming their baby girl came out yesterday. The celebrity couple has supposedly named their daughter Willa Jonas.

Now, Sophie Turner’s ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are already theorizing that there’s a connection between the baby’s name and the fantasy show. Following reports of the baby’s birth, fans noticed that two Willas appeared throughout Sophie’s Emmy-winning series.

According to JustJared, the first Willa showed up as a wilding in Season 5 and the second was a servant in Winterfell in Season 8. We agree, it not an inspiring the most inspiring namesake options – in case you do not know what ‘namesake’ means watch the show.

According to an ET source, Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas who tied the knot in May 2019, are “taking time to enjoy this special moment and [had] only shared the news and updates with family and friends.”

Is their daughter’s name actually inspired by GoT? We do not know and don’t expect any clarification from the new parents anytime soon.

