Sir Elton John Honoured By Britain's Royal Mint With New Commemorative Coin

Sir Elton John is one of those gifted artists that the musical world has been blessed with. In his career spanning over 50 years, the legendary musician has sold more than 300 million records. Thus making him one of the best selling music artists.

The latest news related to Sir Elton John is that the legend has been honoured by Britain’s Royal Mint with a new Commemorative £1,000 gold Coin.

The £1,000 gold coin for Sir Elton John is been designed by Bradley Morgan Johnson. The coin has the legendary musician’s trademark features like his straw boater’s hat, bow tie, and his glasses designed on it with the union jack flag on the backdrop.

Post receiving the honours, Sir Elton John was quoted saying in a statement, “It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way. The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

He also shared the pictures on Twitter along with a caption that read, “Elton’s career is being celebrated on a UK commemorative coin by @RoyalMintUK!”

Elton's career is being celebrated on a UK commemorative coin by @RoyalMintUK!https://t.co/jhrffengoi pic.twitter.com/9YpFpWIviz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 6, 2020

In his career spanning over 5 decades, Sir Elton John has more than fifty Top 40 hits in the UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100, including seven number ones in the UK and nine in the US, as well as seven consecutive number-one albums in the US. The musician is the recipient of five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, a Disney Legends award, and the Kennedy Center Honor.

