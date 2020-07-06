Trampoline Singer Zayn Malik’s Net Worth Will Remind You That You STILL GOT TIME, Buckle Up!

Zayn Malik rose to fame with boy-band, One Direction. The Entertainer singer has a massive fan following on social media and is expecting his first child with girlfriend and supermodel, Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik hasn’t yet spoken about Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy but the supermodel revealed that the rumours are indeed true. They didn’t plan to announce it in this way but nonetheless, they’re excited and the family is thrilled with the news.

Zayn Malik was the first member to leave the boy-band One Direction to start his solo career. And it seems like he made the right decision.

Although, lately there has been a buzz that one direction is reportedly coming together for a reunion. One D fans are really excited about the same.

Zayn Malik is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers currently in the world and his net worth proves the same. According to Wealthy Gorilla, it’s $65 million.

Zayn Malik has earned reportedly good with One Direction’s hot-selling albums.

Zayn has given us some amazing solo tracks including Let Me, Entertainer, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, Dusk Till Dawn and Still Got Time to name a few.

Zayn Malik has got a unique style of singing and that’s what his fans love the most about him.

And ever since Niall Horan (who happened to be the part of One Direction) has hinted about a possible reunion, fans have been going gaga over the same.

We hope we get to see this soon and also, congratulations to the father-to-be Zayn Malik.

