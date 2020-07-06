Jessica Simpson Gets Giant Crystal Butterfly As Wedding Anniversary Present by Husband Eric Johnson

Fashion designer Jessica Simpson celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with hubby Eric Johnson and got her dream gift!

The author and fashion designer’s husband, Eric Johnson, gifted her with a gorgeous crystal butterfly to mark their special day.

Jessica gushed about her partner and the gift on an Instagram post, captioning it with heartfelt words, “Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soul mate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore.”

Jessica Simpson revealed that “Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift.”

The couple celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of the day they’d first met in May 2020. Now with three beautiful kids, Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1, the beautiful family seems perfect.

Talking to ET, Jessica Simpson, who is the author of Open Book, talked about her husband and how is love feels ‘unreal’.

Jessica proudly said, “The pride that he takes in our love and in me, as a woman, is so sexy and it is so empowering, because he just knows that this is my calling. He knows that this is my path and he’s just there to hold my hand through it. He’s really the backbone to who I am, because anytime I feel like I can’t stand, he’s there to hold me up and tell me that I actually can.”

We wish the couple many more years of togetherness!

