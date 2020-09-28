Singer Paloma Faith: “I Did Have A Traumatic First Birth & Did Have Postpartum Depression”

Singer Paloma Faith, who is expecting her second child with partner Leyman Lahcine, revealed that her first pregnancy wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine. She admitted on Sunday that she struggled during the height of her illness. Do what was her illness? Well, the singer suffered from postpartum depression.

The singer recently opened up about anxiety issues and the postpartum depression she faced had after her first child was born over three years ago.

Speaking on Channel 4’s Sunday Bunch, Paloma Faith told hosts, Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy, “I did have a traumatic first birth and did have postpartum depression. So I am trying to make sure I surround myself with people who know that. I don’t think I realised I was that ill until it went away. It’s quite difficult because you wonder whether you’ll be happy again,” she said.

Paloma Faith also shared she had undergone several rounds of IVF in order to conceive for the second time around (as reported by metro.co.uk). Talking about it she said on Sunday Bruch, “Think being pregnant is often glorified as this beautiful sentimental thing, and I am overwhelmed with joy I tried very hard on IVF to get pregnant — it’s my sixth round, and that means I definitely want a baby. But, I swell up a lot, I feel very full, and I know this is a family show but I don’t like having breasts very much.”

This interview of Paloma’s comes days after the singer announced her pregnancy via a social media post. Sharing a picture of her cradling her baby bump she wrote, “It is with extreme pleasure I announce I am pregnant. I am going to be releasing new music at this time and wanted to feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes! ‘I love my job and can’t wait for you all to hear my 5th album and I will be out and about playing as much as this crazy time will allow (also a tour next year).” Read her entire post below:

Paloma is best known for her songs “Only love can hurt like this” and “Can’t rely on you”.

