Selena Gomez VS Bella Hadid: When ‘Starboy’ The Weeknd Caused Bad Blood Between The Beauties – CELEBRITY RIVALS #4

They say everything is fair in love and war. However, often we see it is love causing the war. One such example remained of Hollywood beauties Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid. While the duo was a part of Taylor Swift’s famous girl gang, looks like The Weeknd tuned a barrier in their friendship.

For the unversed, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were first spotted together at Coachella 2015. That is when their on and off relation began and continued until god-knows-when! The sparks were ignited when reports around the After Hours singer dating Selena Gomez began in 2017. In the same year, Sel called it quits with Justin Bieber too, who married Hailey Baldwin.

Soon after, The Weeknd and Gomez indirectly confirmed their relation, it was noticed that Bella and Selena stopped following each other on Instagram. The bad blood continued and one could notice the cold vibes between two on multiple occasions.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out between The Weekend and Selena Gomez too, and they called it quits in October 2017. The singer soon reportedly even wrote a song for her ex-flame ‘Call Out My Name’ and fans thought he called their relation ‘a mistake.’

The entire storm was created all over again when the Rare singer was noticed to have followed Bella Hadid on Instagram late last year. In fact, she even commented on ‘stunning’ on one of her pictures. However, fans were raged when the Victoria’s Secret Model deleted that post.

Commenting on that entire drama, Selena Gomez even said ‘That s*ucks.’ But she later regretted making a statement without knowing what was the actual scenario.

In the latest development, Bella Hadid earlier this month unfollowed the Boyfriend singer yet again. Now that leaves us confused as hell! To clarify, Sel is still following the former.

Looks like the rivalry over The Weekend is far from over.

