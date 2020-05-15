Scarface Reboot Is OFFICIALLY Happening! Call Me By Your Name Director To Helm It With Coen Brothers’ Script

When we hear Scarface we remember Al Pacino going all-brutal butchering people in his mansion after saying, “Say hello to my little friend.” The talks of its reboot have been on since a coup of years now. The reports also stated the reboot will focus on the ‘immigrant narrative’.

It’s official now and No Country For Old Men, Fargo fame Joel Coen, and Ethan Coen have penned the script for the reboot. A more surprising thing is Luca Guadagnino who has previously directed the Oscar winner Call Me By Your Name will be helming the Scarface reboot. Universal Pictures is backing the film.

Coen Brothers have worked on the recent version of the script. They’ve taken over the earlier drafts penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio. Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions will be producing the Scarface reboot. Scott Stuber and Marco Marabito will act as executive producers. SVP Brian Williams will also come on board as an executive producer for Dylan Clark Productions.

The story of Scarface has been around us for almost nine decades now. We saw the original story being filmed in 1932 in which Paul Muni played the role of Tony. But the most widespread one will be Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer’s 1983 one. It was directed by Brian DePalma.

According to a report published in Variety, the reboot “is a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 films and will be set in Los Angeles.”

Universal Pictures is putting ahead Senior VP of production Jay Polidoro and director of development Lexi Barta to take care of the project. As we stated above, it’ll be very interesting to see what Luca Guadagnino brings in to the picture. This will be an altogether new world for him. This could also annoy a certain section of Scarface fans.

Recently, Luca did impress with the remake of Suspiria which had Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Chloe Moretz.

