Robert Pattinson Talks About The Batman & Tenet; Finds It Difficult To Stay Motivated In Self-Isolation

Robert Pattinson has two interesting films in his kitty – Tenet and The Batman. The former is helmed by Christopher Nolan and the DC superhero saga is directed by Matt Reeves. Due to the lockdown, the shooting of Matt’s film had to stop in March.

In Tenet, the actor doesn’t have a bigger role, but an important one. The film is all set to hit the screens in July this year. In an interview with GQ, Robert Pattinson opened up about Nolan’s film. He said, “(Tenet is) so insane. In each country, there’s, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country.” The actor confirmed that there is no time travelling in the film.

Talking about The Batman, the film was earlier slated to release on June 25, 2021. However, due to delay in the shooting due to lockdown, the release date is postponed to October 2, 2021. The actor opened up about playing the superhero in Matt Reeves film. Robert Pattinson said, “I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character.”

“You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? Also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy,” added Robert Pattinson.

The actor revealed that he is on a plan mean for his character in The Batman. About being in self-isolation, the actor said that he has no idea what to do. He is staying at a place rented to him by the makers of The Batman and also eating the food provided by them. He’s eating oatmeal with vanilla protein powder and he barely mixes it well to eat.

Due to delay in shooting and lockdown, Robert Pattinson is finding it difficult to stay motivated to keep up with the workout for The Batman. The King actor stated, “I think if [other actors are] working out all the time, [they’re] part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean — he wasn’t exactly ripped. Literally, I’m just barely doing anything.”

